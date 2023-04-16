Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $183.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.84. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

