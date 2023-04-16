Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

