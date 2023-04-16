Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

