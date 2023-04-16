Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
