Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 989 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

