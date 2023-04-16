Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys Shares of 4,525 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

