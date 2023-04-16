Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.15.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

