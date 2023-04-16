Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $211,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $268,441,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.4 %

ELV stock opened at $484.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.