Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $374.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $356.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.