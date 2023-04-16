Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 114 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.3 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $272.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average is $241.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.