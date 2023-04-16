Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes $226,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Exelon by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.
In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
