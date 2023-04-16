Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

