Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

