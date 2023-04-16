United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,991,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

