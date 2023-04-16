United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.30.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

