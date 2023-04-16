United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of UMC opened at $8.37 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
