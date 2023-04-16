UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.50-25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $602.00.

NYSE:UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.11.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,296,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 573,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,288,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

