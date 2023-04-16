UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of UTSI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

