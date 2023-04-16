Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.