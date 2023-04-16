Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Lowered by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

