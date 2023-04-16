Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 370,951 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $93.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $100.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

