Veeva Systems Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

