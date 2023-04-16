Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

VZ stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

