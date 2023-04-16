Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.27.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$18.00 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.41 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.