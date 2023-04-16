Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will announce its earnings results on Monday, April 17th.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after buying an additional 133,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 706,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 340,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.