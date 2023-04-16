Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Visa by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 169,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 880.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $234.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

