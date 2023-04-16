Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $234.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $440.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

