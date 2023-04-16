Vitesse Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vitesse Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Vitesse Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 154,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,568.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Cree purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,210,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Rating)

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.