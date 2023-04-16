Wang & Lee Group (WLGS) to Raise $8 Million in IPO

Wang & Lee Group (WLGS) expects to raise $8 million in an IPO on Thursday, April 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,600,000 shares at $5.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Wang & Lee Group generated $3.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $620,000. Wang & Lee Group has a market-cap of $64 million.

Boustead Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Wang & Lee Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are, through our, indirectly wholly owned HK SAR subsidiary, WANG & LEE CONTRACTING LIMITED, a construction prime contractor and a construction subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems (â€śE&Mâ€ť), which includes low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical system, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning system, fire service system, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.Â (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands)Â WANG & LEE CONTRACTING LIMITED isÂ also able to provide design and contracting services to all trades in the construction industry. Our clients range from small startups to large companies. Â Nowadays, buildings are going certifiably green. As we have become more conscious of the effect our installation and works have on the environment and on us directly, organizations have developed voluntary methods of rating the environmental impact and efficiency of buildings, and other similar structures. Assessments take place both during design and after completion. Existing structures or commercial interior spaces can also be rated. Our team provides every effort to be environmentally conscious, focusing on designs that promote energy and water efficiency, indoor environment quality, and the responsible discharge of wastes. WANG & LEE CONTRACTING LIMITED has been providing construction contracting services in HK SAR for almost 40 years. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022. **Note: The downturn in Hong Kongâ€™s construction industry in 2020 followed three years of successive contractions of real output, with political uncertainty and widespread social unrest hampering activity in the sector. In 2020, disruption due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as subsequent lockdown measures and tensions as a result of continued political intervention from China, further exacerbated the challenges faced by the industry. (Note: Wang & Lee Group filed an F-1/A dated March 21, 2023, in which it cut the size of its IPO in half to 1.6 million shares –Â down from 4.0 million shares – and raised the assumed IPO price to $5.00 – up from $4.00 – to raise $8.0 million. Wang & Lee Group filed an F-1/A on Jan. 9, 2023, in which it updated its financial statements for the period that ended June 30, 2022. Wang & Lee Group filed its F-1 on June 21, 2022, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 4.0 million shares at $4.00 each to raise $16.0 million.) “.

Wang & Lee Group was founded in 1981 and has 16 employees. The company is located at 5/F Wing Tai Factory Building, 3 Tai Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 2889 1313 or on the web at http://www.wangnlee.com.hk/.

