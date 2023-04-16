Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 9,449,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 22,951,467 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $39.66.

The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.