West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $363.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.59 and its 200-day moving average is $269.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $382.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

