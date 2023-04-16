Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 880.5 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $38.75.
About Whitbread
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitbread (WTBCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.