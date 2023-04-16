Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 880.5 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Get Whitbread alerts:

About Whitbread

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.