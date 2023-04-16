Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Up 753.5% in March

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 753.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of WTBDY opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTBDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Whitbread from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,500 ($43.34) to GBX 3,750 ($46.44) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($34.55) to GBX 3,150 ($39.01) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($43.41) to GBX 3,750 ($46.44) in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.