WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.