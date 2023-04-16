Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.