William Allan Corp Acquires 56 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

William Allan Corp raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

