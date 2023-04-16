William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) vs. ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and ECB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $27.57 million 5.39 $4.24 million $0.30 35.30 ECB Bancorp $30.55 million 3.88 $2.72 million N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Penn Bancorporation and ECB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

William Penn Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.48%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 13.36% 2.15% 0.47% ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats ECB Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

