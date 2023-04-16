Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Winmark Price Performance
Winmark stock opened at $332.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.02 and a 200-day moving average of $262.66. Winmark has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $335.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
