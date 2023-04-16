Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark stock opened at $332.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.02 and a 200-day moving average of $262.66. Winmark has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $335.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $4,163,003. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

