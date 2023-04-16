Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of WTKWY opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.05.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

