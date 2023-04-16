Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of WTKWY opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.05.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
