Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 229,596 Shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.49% of DUET Acquisition worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUET. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUET opened at $10.41 on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

