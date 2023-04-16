Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,992 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance

JMAC stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

About Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

