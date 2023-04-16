Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 304.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Rogers worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $274.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

