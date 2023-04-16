Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.79% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALSA stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.