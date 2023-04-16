Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

