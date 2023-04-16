Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 518,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 297,082 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,503,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Avalon Acquisition by 57.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 619,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAC stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

