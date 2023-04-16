Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AESC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of AESC stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

