Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.45% of Evergreen worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Evergreen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 969,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Evergreen by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Evergreen stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $157.30 million and a P/E ratio of 150.71. Evergreen Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.