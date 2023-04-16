Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAC opened at $10.52 on Friday. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

