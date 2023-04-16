Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 19,146 Shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.10% of Alpine Acquisition worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpine Acquisition by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REVE opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

