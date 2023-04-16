Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 24,527 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,527 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $15.46 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

