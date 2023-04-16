Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 421,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SVII stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on businesses in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials, and technology enabled services.

