Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 421,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of SVII stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
