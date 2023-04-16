Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 365,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of CIIG Capital Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 406,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,936,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 347,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CIIG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

CIIG Capital Partners II Company Profile

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

